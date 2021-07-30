3 To Do: Science Kids Cruise, more

Staff

1. Science Kids Cruise

Pure Florida's Naples location will offer a Science Kids Cruise at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, featuring a fun science show by Glen Beitmen of "Super Science & Amazing Art."

Beitmen entertains with humor and hands-on science experiments and demonstrations. Registration (which is required) for child admission is $21.50 and adults $43.50. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Information: 239-263-4949 or purefl.com.

2. All ages: ‘Florida Critters’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31 – Stop by Marco Island Historical Museum for a to-go bag of activities inspired by the Museum’s beautiful Selfie Scene mural by J.J. Stinchcomb that features the animals of Marco Island!

Great for kids of all ages, but especially for ages 6-12. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free.

Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

3. Gina Brillon at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Aug. 1 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 and 9 p.m., Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

