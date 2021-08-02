Ask the Pharmacist: Impressive natural remedies for chronic constipation

Suzy Cohen

Columnist

Our gut takes a beating over a lifetime, and while it’s not my favorite subject (because it reminds me of my brother’s colon cancer), I feel that the intestines are the place to focus if you ever want to truly regain your health.

Today’s article focuses on constipation because if you are not eliminating toxins properly, they will build up in your body and increase your risk for many diseases. Some people reading this today think that constipation means they cannot have a bowel movement, but that’s not true. If you have small ‘rocks and pebbles’ coming out, that is also constipation and should be treated.

First and foremost, start drinking more because hydration will soften stools. Consider food intolerances because some foods will cause you to be constipated. For example, a diet high in dairy and rice for example is not good for you. Chronic unrelenting stress will cause some people to become constipated, and likewise it could trigger bought of diarrhea, or alternating bouts of each.

I know a person who suffered with IBS for the last three years, and now that she’s made a new life decision, she is completely cured! Amazing to me, and yet not really! We all know that unchecked stress leads to illness over time.

You may be wondering about medications you take, and if those can contribute to your problem. The answer is yes, and there are many drugs that cause or exacerbate a person’s constipation, most commonly allergy medications, opiates and blood pressure pills. Here are some of the best things you can do to help yourself.

Of course, as your doctor if it’s right for you:

Probiotics

These help replenish lost flora in the gastrointestinal tract, and that is important to healing.

Ginger

This herb is calming to digestion and helps with nausea. It has an antimicrobial effect on pathogens in the gut. You can cook with this easily if you grate some fresh ginger into your recipes or use a dash of the dried powder.

Fennel

This relaxes the muscles in the intestinal tract and may help relieve constipation and gassiness.

Lemon zest

Get an organic lemon and grate some fresh lemon peel into your recipes. A brand new study in the journal, Foods found that supplementing meals with lemon peel reduced inflammation in the gut lining of the mice they studied.

Triphala

This herb is widely available in American health food stores and online. It’s a combination of three different herbs (Terminalia bellirica, Emblica officinalis, and Terminalia Chebula, so we call it “triphala.” It has been used for various GI ailments, including stomach pain, constipation and flatulence. Check with your doctor about triphala if you are taking medications for diabetes and hypertension because it may not be right for you.

In summary, when your gut is given some TLC from herbs and enzymes, your whole body responds. Your skin wounds heal faster, your acne clears up, your autoimmune antibodies go down, infections become less frequent, immunity goes up, and best of all your regularity improves. If you’re interested in a longer version of this article, I will email it to you just sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com

More:Ask the Pharmacist: Clearing up confusion about the types of collagen

And:Ask the Pharmacist: Natural treatment options for occasional anxiety

Also:Ask the Pharmacist: Get control of headaches once and for all

Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist. The information presented here is not intended to treat, cure or diagnose any condition. Visit SuzyCohen.com.