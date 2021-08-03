Social Scene: Newcomers learn about hurricane preparation

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

Newcomers held a luncheon at the Hideaway Beach Club. It was all smiles and laughter as they shared the afternoon with old friends and met new ones. This month the club welcomed four new members.

The speaker for July was William “Billy” Pschigoda, a recently retired Collier County deputy sherriff who served 34 years and taught a variety of classes. His presentation included many interesting pictures of Marco Island and the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. He reminded everyone to make a plan now, listen to local news stations as dangerous weather approaches and get helpful information and resources at the City of Marco Island websites.