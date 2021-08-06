3 To Do: John Denver tribute, more

Staff

1. Saturday: Ted Vigil's John Denver tribute

Tribute artist Ted Vigil brings his “Remembering John Denver” show to Bonita Springs at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7.

He performs music of the celebrated singer-songwriter whose hits include “Rocky Mountain High” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” $35-$45.

At the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Sunday: Guitarist Sean Chambers

Blues rock guitarist and Southwest Florida native Sean Chambers — named one of the top 50 blues guitarists in the last century by the UK's Guitarists magazine — performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

The show is at Center Bar at The Promenade Center, 26811 South Bay Dr., Unit 128, Bonita Springs.

Information: 239-325-3583.

3. This weekend: Free admission to Naples Botanical Garden

Did you know Bank of America cardholders receive free admission to Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples, the first full weekend of every month?

It’s part of the bank’s Museums on Us promotion. On Saturday, Aug. 7, or Sunday, Aug. 8, show your Bank of America card and ID upon entering the garden.

To reserve a free ticket, visit buy.acmeticketing.com/events/490/list, pick a date, time number of tickets and go to checkout. Then fill out info, click to add coupon and type BOA and "click."

