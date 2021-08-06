SWFLA To Do List: Akaash Singh at Off the Hook, more

Staff

AUGUST

STAR Academy presents ‘Grease’

STAR Academy teen students of Gulfshore Playhouse relive the 1950s in "Grease," made famous especially from the 1978 film with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Tickets $20. Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 5-7 plus a 2 p.m., Aug. 7 and 3 p.m., Sunday. Aug. 8 for "Grease. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

Akaash Singh at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Aug. 8 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:3 To Do: John Denver tribute, more

‘Evening on Fifth’

From 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing along Naples’ Fifth Avenue South. The night also features live musical performances up and down the sidewalks in downtown Naples. Information: 239-692-8436 or www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Marco Players – Summer Series

The Marco Players present their Summer Series for 2021. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270

“Love & Firework,” 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 – Reader’s Theater at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. No tickets needed; donations appreciated.

“Sinatra’s Great American Songbook,” 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 – Live Music by Charlie Blum at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

“Florida Fiddler Show,” 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 and 10; 3 p.m., and Sept. 12 – Live Music by J.Robert at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

Lil Duval at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Aug. 13-15 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $40 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. each night. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’

Friends of Rookery Bay is presenting a “Rediscover Rookery Bay” art exhibit now through Oct. 29 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The show features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill and Dora Knuteson. Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members, Association of Nature Center Administrators reciprocal program participants, and active and retired military personnel and their families. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with park admission ($5 for up to 8 in vehicle, $4 for single occupancy vehicle, $2 for bikes and pedestrians). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Snook Inn offers fresh seafood without the fishing

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.