3 To Do: ‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’ and more

1. Starts Friday: Lil Duval at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Aug. 13-15 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

There's a $40 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 and 9 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

From 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing along Naples’ Fifth Avenue South.

The night also features live musical performances up and down the sidewalks in downtown Naples.

Information: 239-692-8436 or www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. ‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’

Friends of Rookery Bay is presenting a “Rediscover Rookery Bay” art exhibit now through Oct. 29 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

The show features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill and Dora Knuteson. Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay.

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members, Association of Nature Center Administrators reciprocal program participants, and active and retired military personnel and their families. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit.

Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.