Exploring the origins and history of patchwork in Seminole culture and more

The newest exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), Creating Home: Artwork by Jessica Osceola, reflects the artist’s experience of growing up in her great grandmother’s Seminole Indian village in Collier County. The exhibit is open now through Oct. 9.

Osceola is an adjunct art professor at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The exhibit features ceramic bas-relief portraits, patchwork skirts and aprons and focuses on themes of identity, culture, and home.

According to Osceola, “The focus of my art is to convey the conflicts experienced by a biracial female trying to find her place in society. Art has given me a platform to express my journey with identity. Using clay, I am able to sculpt and transform the pliable medium. Using my image, I can reveal a hidden layer furthering exploration and effects of multicultural identity and human influence.”

Osceola’s parents are from vastly different backgrounds. However, an important aspect in her upbringing was the creative and artistic talents of her family. These talents would lay the foundation for her own life and work. Osceola’s passion for sculpture and ceramics developed during her undergraduate studies and eventually led her to attend the Academy of Art University in San Francisco to pursue a Master’s in fine art sculpture. She works and lives in Naples.

According to MIHM Manager Rebecca Mazeroski, “We are pleased to share Jessica’s beautiful artwork. As an award-winning historical museum, we are also glad to share these important components of Seminole culture and history with our visitors.”

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Face coverings are required for entry, and social distancing and sanitizing practices are being followed. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-389-6447.

