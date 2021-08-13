3 To Do: Bark on the Ark, more

Staff

1. Bark on the Ark

Dogs need to enjoy the water too so take yours on the Bark on the Ark. You and your canine will take a sightseeing cruise along Naples Bay to dog friendly Keewaydin Island.

The cruise departs from Tin City Naples at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14. Guests may bring their own small cooler bag with drinks and snacks. Water, tennis balls, waste bags and healthy dog treats are included.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at Keewaydin Island. If you miss out, Bark on the Ark is the second Saturday of every month. Cost. $64 and must RSVP at 239-263-4949 or purefl.com.

2. Hand & Harvest Artistans Market

Check out this unique event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

It's the Hand & Harvest Artistans Market at The Mercato in North Naples, inside 9132 Strada Place, Suite 3135, across from Z-Gallerie & Tommy Bahama. Shop from a curated collection of handmade creations by local artisans, with items such as luxury candles, jewelry, body care, botanicals, baked goods and more.

Live music too. Market is second and fourth Saturday of every summer month. More than 25 vendors will be on hand.

Information: mercatoshops.com.

3. Historian Jacob Winge: Florida’s role was in the Revolutionary War

Ever wonder what Florida’s role was in the Revolutionary War? Well, you're in luck. The Estero Historical Society at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14.

Local historian Jacob Winge will expound on that topic and more at the Estero Park & Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., inside Estero Park. Free but attendees asked to pre-register at esterohistoricalsociety.com as a continental breakfast will be served.

Information: 239-272-1911.

