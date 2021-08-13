Community Briefs: For the Love of Cats celebrates 10 years as ‘Top-rated Nonprofit’ and more

Submitted

For the Love of Cats celebrates 10 years as ‘Top-rated Nonprofit’

For the Love of Cats recently announced it has been named a “2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. This is the 10th consecutive year that For the Love of Cats has been named a “Top Rated NonProfit” by GreatNonprofits.

For the Love of Cats provides programs that focus on the needs of the underserved in the community. Their programs pay for TNR (trap, neuter, return) for community cats, emergency and wellness veterinary care, spay/neuter, and pet food for low-income families throughout the county as well as a county wide Seniors for Seniors adoption support program. These programs save hundreds of lives of cats and kittens in need every year.

“We are honored to be named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit. We are truly grateful to all of the people who wrote five-star reviews for us over the last 10 years,” said Jan Rich, Founder, For the Love of Cats. “We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including our ongoing pet food distribution of almost 3,000 lbs a month with our partners, Al’s Pals. The pandemic has ruined many people’s lives and their furry family members continue to provide the emotional support they need. Our goal is to be sure these families stay together.”

Rotary announces new members

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently welcomed Roy Helfrick along with his wife Gail as the newest member.

The Secretary of his previous Rotary club in New Jersey said this about Roy, “Roy Helfrick was an outstanding member of the Rotary Club of Asbury Park, New Jersey. Roy has consistently been a club leader and a member of our board and several committees. We wish Roy and Gail luck in this new chapter of their life and congratulate you on obtaining such a first class new member.”

The Helfrick’s have been visiting Marco for years with family living here. So, when it came time for retirement from Roy’s career of 20 years as project manager of clinical trials for Bristol Myers Squibb, Naples/Marco was a natural.

Prior to that career Roy was a respiratory therapist. His hobbies include reading and gardening. Roy is a Monmouth County master gardener and was a commissioner of the Asbury Park environment and Share Tree Commission.

For more information about Rotary, contact Linda Sandlin, linda@marcorealtysource.com.

Woman's Club holds August Luncheon at La Tavola Restaurant

Marco Island Woman's Club held their August Summer Luncheon at LaTavola Restaurant amid midday storms Aug. 5, but the weather didn't deter these 15 women from having a great time. All claimed the food was delicious and conversation was non-stop.

Aren Alter hosted this event.

The last Summer Luncheon will be Sept. 1 at the Hilton Marco Beach Resort. If you would like to come out, email the membership chair, Caitlin Robinson-Carlson at miwcel@gmail.com.

For more information about the Marco Island Woman's Club, visit marcowomansclub.com.

Call to artists

The Arts Alliance Committee of the Goodland Civic Association (GCA) is readying for two shows: The 12th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar and the 10th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival. All shows will require mail-in applications.

The 12th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, is a pre-holiday celebration held at MarGood Harbor Park; the Bazaar will feature original arts and crafts and other unique items, holiday music, a bake sale and food. Fees for 10' x 10' booth are $80 for GCA members, and $110 for non-members. The deadline to apply is Oct. 29.

The 10th Annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, is a juried event also held at MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fees, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, are $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

There will be a limited number of single-day booths available at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details and applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.