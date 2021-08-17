3 To Do: Brotherhood Ride for First Responders, more

Staff

1. Saturday: Sendoff — Brotherhood Ride for First Responders

At 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Starting at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Cyclists begin a journey from the park to Ground Zero in New York, arriving on 9/11, to raise funds for surviving families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Naples Elks Lodge No. 2010 and the Florida State Elks Association are asking people to cheer on their departure.

2. Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens.

Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers.

Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

3. ‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’

Friends of Rookery Bay is presenting a “Rediscover Rookery Bay” art exhibit now through Oct. 29 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

The show features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill and Dora Knuteson.

Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members,

Association of Nature Center Administrators reciprocal program participants, and active and retired military personnel and their families. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit.

Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

