3 To Do: Chef Asif cooking class, more

1. Saturday: Chef Asif cooking class

Join renowned Chef Asif R. Syed at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, for a cooking class at his restaurant, 21 Spices, 4270 U.S. 41 E., No. 21, Naples.

Every class offers a three-course lunch menu, with Chef Asif discussing ingredients and their benefits. The menu is palak wala chaat with tamarind chutney, lamb rogan Josh with cumin pilaf and rice pudding.

Cost: $60 per person. Sign up for class at 239-919-8830 or michel@21spicesdining.com. Visit 21spicesdining.com.

2. Sendoff — Brotherhood Ride for First Responders

At 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Starting at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Cyclists begin a journey from the park to Ground Zero in New York, arriving on 9/11, to raise funds for surviving families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Naples Elks Lodge No. 2010 and the Florida State Elks Association are asking people to cheer on their departure.

3. Adam Hunter at Off the Hook

Adam Hunter brings his East Coast humor through Aug. 22 to Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

There's a $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

