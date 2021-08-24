3 To Do: Felipe Esparza at Off the Hook, more

Staff

1. Starts Friday: Felipe Esparza at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Aug. 27-29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28; 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Saturdays: Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate.

Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

3. This weekend: Sinatra’s Great American Songbook

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Marco Players Theatre, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Soothing Frank Sinatra favorites performed by Charlie Blum. $38. Ticket holders get $38 off pre-show dining at Crazy Flamingo.

Information: 239-642-7270 or themarcoplayers.com.

