Friends of Tigertail add benches to park's upgrades

Friends of Tigertail donated two benches to Tigertail park, augmenting the recently upgraded playground area as well as the observation tower.

On Aug. 16 a ceremony was held for the bench donation, with Friends of Tigertail Board members and Melissa Hennig, regional manager of beaches and water for the Collier County Parks and Recreation. The location of the benches will benefit park visitors, with one in the newly renovated playground area so that families can be comfortable watching their children at play, and the other bench placed on the lower level of the observation tower, creating a shaded perch to observe the beach below.

Friends of Tigertail supports park improvements, offers community educational events and student environmental camp scholarships, as well as hosting quarterly beach clean-ups. The upcoming clean-up event will be from 8 until 11 a.m., Sept. 18. This is part of the International Coastal Clean-up, a world-wide effort to clean coastal locations.

Participants can see the new benches and playground area as well as improving the park and beach by clearing away debris. For more information, refer to the group's website at FriendsofTigertail.com or their Facebook page at FriendsofTigertailBeach.

