3 To Do: Tim McGeary performs, more
1. Sunday: Tim McGeary performs
Naples and Nashville musician Tim McGeary sings and plays his blend of mellow country and folk 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub, 12655 U.S. 41 E.
Information: benallensbackyard.com.
2. Mailboxes of Marco calendar project
Second Annual "Art is Everywhere" Mailboxes of Marco calendar is soliciting art from mailbox owners on Marco Island.
Submit a high resolution jpeg of the mailbox and a completed waiver, found on the Marco Island Center for the Arts webpage under the About menu.
Email to info@marcoislandart.org.
3. Sinatra’s Great American Songbook
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Marco Players Theatre, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.
Soothing Frank Sinatra favorites performed by Charlie Blum. $38. Ticket holders get $38 off pre-show dining at Crazy Flamingo.
Information: 239-642-7270 or themarcoplayers.com.
