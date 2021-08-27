3 To Do: Tim McGeary performs, more

Staff

1. Sunday: Tim McGeary performs

Naples and Nashville musician Tim McGeary sings and plays his blend of mellow country and folk 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub, 12655 U.S. 41 E.

Information: benallensbackyard.com.

2. Mailboxes of Marco calendar project

Second Annual "Art is Everywhere" Mailboxes of Marco calendar is soliciting art from mailbox owners on Marco Island.

Submit a high resolution jpeg of the mailbox and a completed waiver, found on the Marco Island Center for the Arts webpage under the About menu.

Email to info@marcoislandart.org.

3. Sinatra’s Great American Songbook

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. Marco Players Theatre, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Soothing Frank Sinatra favorites performed by Charlie Blum. $38. Ticket holders get $38 off pre-show dining at Crazy Flamingo.

Information: 239-642-7270 or themarcoplayers.com.

