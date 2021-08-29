Social Scene: Newcomers August luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

Newcomers had their luncheon at the Hideaway Beach Club this month and welcomed three new members and celebrated August birthdays.

The speaker for August was Dr. Jonathan Van Dyke, DMD, MA from Island Tower Dentistry. He presented information on the importance of good oral care and dental options such as tooth whitening. It was an educational presentation topped off with the opportunity to answer some fun questions.

The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

Mini group news! Smoking Pots held a Victorian picnic in the park. Victorian attire and food were recommended but optional and everyone participated. Unless you are the Lord of the Manor, you are expected to bring your own knife, spoon and drinking vessel. Fortunately, Barbara Malta supplied everyone with their eating utensil and drinking vessel, Lord of the Manor or not. It was so much fun to research this period and participate in this Victorian Picnic in the park.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line “Attention: Membership Chairs”). Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon.