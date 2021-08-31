3 To Do: Steve Tobin's nature-based sculptures, more

Staff

1. Last chance: Steve Tobin's nature-based sculptures

Time is running out to take an exhibit at Naples Botanical Garden. Philadelphia native Steve Tobin's nature-based sculptures are on display through Monday, Sept. 6, at 4820 Bayshore Drive.

Summer hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Free for members. Non-members: $20 adults, $10 children 4-17 and free for children 3 and younger. Collier, Lee and Charlotte county residents enjoy discounted admission through Sept. 30.

Information: naplesgarden.org and 239-643-7275.

2. Starts Thursday: Chico Bean at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 2-3 and Sept. 5 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2; and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Thursday: Romance of the Railroad

From 4:30 until 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

An immersion in the heyday of glamorous rail travel, with a glimpse of the hard work and ingenuity it took to make it that way. Learn how the arrival of the train to Naples and the technology that followed suit transformed the Gulf coast into a bustling destination.

Includes a signature mocktail and tunes from the Golden Oldies while visitors tour the retro charm of the museum at twilight. $35; includes gift and mocktails. Comfortable shoes recommended. Requires registration.

Information: 239-252-8419.

