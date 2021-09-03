3 To Do: Jim Breuer at Off the Hook, more

Staff

1. Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

Jim Breuer is coming to Southwest Florida. Breuer's career began on the little-known Uptown Comedy Club weekly television show, based in Harlem, New York. He then joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 1998.

On SNL, Breuer's characters included “Goat Boy” (who hosted the fictional MTV program “Hey, Remember the 80s?”) and Glen Henderson, the elder brother to Chris Kattan’s Todd Henderson/Azrael Abyss character in the “Goth Talk” skits.

He has previously guest starred in Home Improvement. That appearance gave way to the short-lived sitcom “Buddies.” He was originally scheduled to have been the co-star alongside friend and co-worker Dave Chappelle, but was pulled from the role after filming the pilot.

The comedian performs Saturday, Sept. 4, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 6 and 8 p.m. are show times.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Down the Garden Path — Exhibit & Garden Tour

From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 4. Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave, Immokalee. Photographers Lissette Morales and Lupita Vazquez Reyes offer a tour through the exhibition of their garden photographs and an onsite visit to the community garden featured in it. Must supply own transportation to garden; masks strongly recommended. Free. RSVP at colliermuseums.com/events.

3. Tailgate party at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Prepare for football season from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, during a Tailgate at Paradise Coast.

The event at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3868 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples, includes fun, family activities all day. It culminates at 8 p.m. with a youth football game.

Information: 239-350-5404 and sportsforcepraknaples.com.

