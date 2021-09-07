3 To Do: Explore the Ten Thousand Islands, more

Staff

1. Stories of a Sportsmen’s Paradise

From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Museum of the Everglades 105 Broadway Ave. W., Everglades City.

Rich stories of how the Ten Thousand Islands became a magnet for avid anglers and enthusiastic adventurers, including why Everglades City just might be the birthplace of the modern fishing lure.

Learn what kinds of fish swim this area and how they're caught — and who was great at catching them. Free.

RSVP at colliermuseums.com/events.

More:SWFLA To Do List:‘ Florida Fiddler Show’ and ‘Funny Shorts Live’

2. Thursday: Evening on Fifth

The next Evening on Fifth is Thursday, Sept. 9.

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and more along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. that night. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month.

For more information, call 239-692-8436 or FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. This week: Corey Holcomb at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 9-12 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and Sunday, Sept. 12. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:Fiddler’s Creek Publix opens, Marco next

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Subway versus Subway – an east fresh refresh