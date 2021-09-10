3 To Do: Museum reopens, funny shorts, more

Staff

1. The Baker Museum reopens

The Baker Museum has reopened, with hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays, at 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Helen Levitt's street photographs and "Subject Matters," works from the permanent collection. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. $10, $5 active military and full-time students 18 and older. 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

2. ‘Funny Shorts Live’

A selection of 10-minute comic plays among those submitted for "Stage It" competition, including at least one from a local playwright.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs.

Prize for person wearing the most comical shorts. $20.

Information: Artcenter.org or call 239-495-8989.

3. ‘Florida Fiddler Show’

The Great Florida Cattle Drive is narrated by American cowboy, poet, philosopher, Baxter Black, produced at LiveOakProductionGroup.com by Elam Stoltzfus and Nic Stotzfus with Doyle Connor Jr. (Foreword) and Patrick Smith (Foreword).

The show is 10:30 p.m., and Sept. 12 – Live Music by J.Robert at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

