3 To Do: Second Tuesday and exhibit, more

1. Second Tuesday and exhibit

Join Marco Island Center for the Arts for Second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, and enjoy exhibitions that highlight the artistry of the fabric art of Peggy Keigley and the unique appeal of local artists’ color palette.

In the Lauritzen and Rush Galleries a Call to Artist (CTA) exhibition features the choices of color palettes used by artists. Palettes: Warm, Cool, and Complementary highlights the work of over 30 local artists that use their palette to convey emotion, energy, and vibrancy.

In La Petite Galerie the Art Center welcomes fiber Artist Peggy Keigley. A 25-year veteran quilter, Keigley has taken her passion for fabric, sewing and quilting to a new level the past six years with Fabric Art.

This type of art is a departure from traditional quilting, that allows Keigley to utilize more freedom in design with her stitching and fabric. This unique La Petite exhibition remain throughout the month closing on Oct. 5.

Information: 239-394-4221, marcoislandart.org.

2. Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission ($5 for up to 8 in vehicle, $4 for single occupancy vehicle, $2 for bikes and pedestrians).

Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

3. Tommy Davidson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sept. 17-19 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

