3 To Do: International Coastal Cleanup, more

1. International Coastal Cleanup

Sept. 18 is International Coastal Clean-up Day!

The City of Bonita Springs has partnered with Keep Lee County Beautiful for this event. Bonita Springs will be participating in this initiative by picking up litter in Lover’s Key State Park and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Friends of Tigertail is hosting the International Coastal Cleanup from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. Meet at the Tigertail kiosk.

Keep Collier Beautiful is promoting several cleanup sites for Saturday morning, including Vanderbilt Beach.

Information: friendsoftigertail.com, cityofbonitasprings.org, keepcollierbeautifulk.com.

2. Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South.

Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

3. ‘Cars and Coffee’

Every third Sunday of the month, Cars and Coffee at Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, Naples, draws an array of vehicles for an informal and friendly gathering.

Grab a cup of coffee at Narrative Coffee Roasters and check out the cars 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Parking is first come, first serve. No registration is required.

Spectators urged to park in the parking garage.

Information: mercatoshops.com or 866-900-6699.

