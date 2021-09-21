Calusa Garden Club prepares for November sale

Sara Wolf

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members conducted a work session at Mackle Park last week to prepare succulent dish gardens for sale at their Nov. 23 plant sale.

Members Linda Colombo, Linda Ariel, Jenn Ferrier, Sue Oldershaw, Sara Wolf and club president Susan Neustadt worked on planting new succulent dish gardens in attractive planters, and also added new plants to dish gardens they had made in 2020 in preparation for a November plant sale that was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Succulent dish gardens thrive outside on Marco Island lanais and balconies. These desert plants grouped to make an attractive arrangement need little water and enjoy lots of sun. Our South Florida bright sunlight, even if filtered by a roof or screen, promotes beautiful colors and growth of these small plants. Dish gardens containing succulents also work well indoors if there is plenty of light in the room. They make a nice decorative accent.

The Nov. 23 plant sale sponsored by Calusa Garden Club will feature healthy plants for indoors and outdoors grown by members, succulent dish gardens, beautiful orchids, and as a special added attraction, the members will make and sell Thanksgiving centerpieces! Attractive floral designs made by talented designers will enhance a purchaser’s Thanksgiving table or entryway.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.