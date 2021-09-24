LIFE

3 To Do: National Estuaries Day, more

Lillian Barnes, 5, enjoys peering through a microscope. Rookery Bay offered free admission and a host of activities at their Environmental Learning Center on Saturday for National Estuaries Day.

1. Saturday: National Estuaries Day

At 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Activities from scavenger hunts to large aquarium fish feeding to sneak peek boat tours (reservations required on website, $10 per person), estuarine encounter with sea life, documentary premiere and kids' book signing for "Sharks in the Ocean." BOGO admissions Saturday only.

Cost: $8 two adults, $5 two children ages 6-12.

Information: rookerybay.org or 239-530-5972.

2. Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 25 through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt  to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911.

Free; donations accepted.

Arnold Beckoff (Perry Ventro) during the first act of a dress rehearsal of "Torch Song" in the Joan Jenks auditorium at the Golden Gate Community Center in Naples, Fla., on Sept. 1, 2021. The Studio Players will perform "Torch Song" on Sept. 10 - 26, 2021.

3. On stage now: ‘Torch Song’

Through Sept. 26 — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Studio Players present the Southwest Florida premiere of Harvey Fierstein's opus on a gay man's search for love, family and respect. And let's throw in a comfortable pair of bunny slippers. Scott Lilly directs. $30.

Visit thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

