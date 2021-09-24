3 To Do: National Estuaries Day, more

Staff

1. Saturday: National Estuaries Day

At 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Activities from scavenger hunts to large aquarium fish feeding to sneak peek boat tours (reservations required on website, $10 per person), estuarine encounter with sea life, documentary premiere and kids' book signing for "Sharks in the Ocean." BOGO admissions Saturday only.

Cost: $8 two adults, $5 two children ages 6-12.

Information: rookerybay.org or 239-530-5972.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Charlie Pace performs, more

2. Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 25 through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911.

Free; donations accepted.

3. On stage now: ‘Torch Song’

Through Sept. 26 — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Studio Players present the Southwest Florida premiere of Harvey Fierstein's opus on a gay man's search for love, family and respect. And let's throw in a comfortable pair of bunny slippers. Scott Lilly directs. $30.

Visit thestudioplayers.org. Information: 239-398-9192.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai Sushi Bowl – the bold and the beautiful