3 To Do: Dick Shanahan tournament, Paris and more

1. Wednesday: ‘Boeing Boeing’

At 7:30 p.m. weeknights, 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Oct. 28. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

Naples Players' production of the '60s farce of a man who woos three international flight attendants on layovers separately in his Paris flat. And then one day their flights all converge on Paris at once. Cost: $42.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

2. ‘The Art of Stickwork’

Oct. 1-Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn.

Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

3. Dick Shanahan Memorial Golf Tournament

The Marco Police Foundation will host its annual Dick Shanahan Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club.

The “four-player scramble” event will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a “shotgun” start at 8:30. Golfers will gather after the competition for lunch and prizes around 1 p.m. Those wishing to play in the tournament ($200 per player) or purchase a hole sponsorship ($100) can contact Curt Koon at 389-4511 or CofCJs@PalsPlaces.com.

