3 To Do: Blessing Of The Stone Crab Fleet, more

1. Blessing Of The Stone Crab Fleet

The blessing of the stone crab fleet is a Southwest Florida tradition and this year it's Saturday, Oct. 2.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and boats arrive by 11 a.m. at the Rod & Gun Club, 200 Broadway, Everglades City.

Family-friendly event includes a coconut guava cake contest, frog jumping contest along with food and live music.

2. Dick Shanahan Memorial Golf Tournament

The Marco Police Foundation will host its annual Dick Shanahan Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club. The “four-player scramble” event will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m. and a “shotgun” start at 8:30. Golfers will gather after the competition for lunch and prizes around 1 p.m. Those wishing to play in the tournament ($200 per player) or purchase a hole sponsorship ($100) can contact Curt Koon at 389-4511 or CofCJs@PalsPlaces.com.

3. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Participate in a worthy cause and exercise while you're doing it.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is set for 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples.

Admission is a donation for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. More at acsevents.org and 239-610-3032.

For more, email the American Cancer Society via Sue.Olszak@cancer.org.

