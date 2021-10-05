3 To Do: The Art of Stickwork’ and more

Staff

1. ‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn.

Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

2. Call to artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) will be hosting two juried outdoor art shows at the award-winning Marco Island Historical Museum this coming season, including Saturday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, March 26.

We are looking for artists who create ceramics, sculptures, paintings, collages, batik, glass art, fabric art, and other types of creative art. Tents are optional.

This is a fun and easy art show with a reasonable fee! Contact our President Karen Swanker (239-642-3673) or Carolyn Burger (239-389-0280) to get more information or you can go to our website, MarcoIslandFoundation.org.

3. Trevor Noah performs

At 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Tickets from $31, parking $25.

Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

