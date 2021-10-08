3 To Do: Bonita Springs YMCA family open house, more

Staff

1. Bonita Springs YMCA family open house

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Bonita Springs YMCA, 27200 Kent Road, Bonita Springs.

Halloween-themed games, prizes, bounce house, family Zumba, photo booth, costume contest, arts and crafts, Cositas Gourmet food truck and more. Parents and children encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and trick or treat at each activity station.

Free. Reservations, please, at Eventbrite under the "Family Open House Weekend" keywords. Information: eventbrite.com.

2. Three female composers

At 3 p.m. Oct. 10. Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Arrieu, Frank and Price, performed by members of the Naples Philharmonic.

Single ticket price announced after press time. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

3. ‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn.

Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

