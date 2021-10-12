3 To Do: Cummings performs, Evening on Fifth

Staff

1. Albert Cummings performs

At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Center for Performing Arts, Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs.

Acclaimed blues guitarist-singer and band on the road for his latest disc, "Believe." $31-$44.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Casting Crowns perform, more

2. Call to artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) will be hosting two juried outdoor art shows at the award-winning Marco Island Historical Museum this coming season, including Saturday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, March 26.

We are looking for artists who create ceramics, sculptures, paintings, collages, batik, glass art, fabric art, and other types of creative art. Tents are optional. This is a fun and easy art show with a reasonable fee! Contact our President Karen Swanker (239-642-3673) or Carolyn Burger (239-389-0280) to get more information or you can go to our website, MarcoIslandFoundation.org.

3. Evening on Fifth

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and more along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month.

For more information, call 239-692-8436 or FifthAvenueSouth.com.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Da Vinci’s paints a colorful, serene dining experience