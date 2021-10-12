Social Scene: Hurricane Ball a real whirlwind

Submitted

The 17th Annual Marco Men’s Club Hurricane Ball held Oct 9 at the Marco Island Yacht Club was an outstanding social affair. Hosts Ray Rosenberg and wife Linda Rosenberg Spell carried out the hurricane theme by assigning each table with the name of a hurricane.

Past hurricane queens Candy Seward and Mary Moyer were on hand to help crown the new 2021 FEMA Queen Kat Sanders and her king, Scott Birkhead.

Guests enjoyed delicious passed appetizers as "Classics!!" provided music for the entire evening and kept the dance floor hopping. Many lucky guests received door prizes. The Yacht Club chef outdid himself with the scrumptious dinner selections and dessert. No one left hungry.

The members were obviously very happy to be "social" again as smiles and laughter lit up the room. It was indeed a fabulous evening with special thanks to Ray, Linda, and the Marco Island Yacht Club.

