SWFLA To Do List: Casting Crowns perform, more

Staff

OCTOBER

‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

More:3 To Do: Cummings performs, Evening on Fifth

STARability Foundation’s Fourth Annual 3K Fun Run, Walk & Roll

Family-friendly event is an inclusive event for all ages and abilities, Saturday, Oct. 16, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd., Naples. Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m. and the event begins at 8 a.m. Pre-event registration strongly encouraged. Registration fees are $30 for adults, and children 12 and younger are free. Register at https://starability.org/3k/.

Casting Crowns perform

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $30.50, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Hallowine

From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, Naples. The Naples Gulf Shore Rotary Club's annual Hallowine Wine Walk through Mercato. Enjoy a spooky evening filled with delicious food & wine from select Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, raffle drawings & a photo booth. Plus you get to take home a commemorative wine glass. Pre-event ticket price: $60 per person or buy 4 for $200; event day ticket prices: $75 per person at the door. Buy tickets at mercatowinewalk.com.

Jason Aldean performs

At 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $74.25, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Exclusive tour of Everglades Bank

What’s upstairs? Visitors to Everglades City have probably seen the old Bank Building and might even have taken a peek inside if someone was working there. Now there is a chance to explore the whole historic edifice on Saturday, Oct. 30, when the owners are offering an exclusive tour. It will be a gala occasion on Halloween weekend and limited to only 10 people. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in the famous Rod & Gun Club in Everglades City with drinks and an illustrated history lecture. That is followed by lunch on the screened porch overlooking the Barron River. Participants then wander over to the bank and are guided through the building by a member of the Everglades Society of Historic Preservation (ESHP). Included in the tour are souvenirs to make it a day to remember: a limited-edition print of the building by artist Donald Sunshine, a personally-signed copy of the new “Brief History” book by author Marya Repko, and a colorful Everglades City tote bag containing more goodies. You can book places on the exclusive tour at the ESHP special website www.SaveBOE.com. For information, phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

Koreshan State Park Trunk or Treat

Local businesses and organizations hand out treats to the kids and offer various games. Plus street food, arts, crafts, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Free with park admission of $4-$5 per vehicle. Koreshan State Historic Site, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Information: 239-992-0311 or floridastateparks.org/park/Koreshan.

Halloween on 5th Spooktacular

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, on Park Street at Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples. Family fun events including live music, street dancing, costume contest, games, and more. 239-692-8436 and fifthavenuesouth.com.

ONGOING

‘Boeing Boeing’

At 7:30 p.m. weeknights, 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays now through Oct. 28. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' production of the '60s farce of a man who woos three international flight attendants on layovers separately in his Paris flat. And then one day their flights all converge on Paris at once. $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

Home Grown Talent

From 6-9 p.m., Monday nights at Seed to Table, 4835 Immokalee Road, Naples. Three hometown musicians will perform a full set of music or dance. Those attending choose their favorite and vote. Monday, Sept. 27, is start of the semifinals. oakesfarms.com/services/retail-stores/seed-to-table-market/.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Mailboxes of Marco calendar project

Second Annual “Art is Everywhere” Mailboxes of Marco calendar is soliciting art from mailbox owners on Marco Island. Submit a high resolution jpeg of the mailbox and a completed waiver, found on the Marco Island Center for the Arts webpage under the About menu. Email to info@marcoislandart.org.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public Oct. 12-Jan. 22. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 14 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

The Naples Art Private Collection

Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays-Fridays through Oct. 31. The local art organization is showing some of the more than 250 works of art it has amassed since its founding. These range from local works to pieces from artists such as Purvis Young and James Rosenquist and were either donated by artists or supporters engaged with the organization’s educational mission. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’

Friends of Rookery Bay is presenting a “Rediscover Rookery Bay” art exhibit now through Oct. 29 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The show features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill and Dora Knuteson. Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members, Association of Nature Center Administrators reciprocal program participants, and active and retired military personnel and their families. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

‘Cars and Coffee’

Every third Sunday of the month, Cars and Coffee at Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, Naples, draws an array of vehicles for an informal and friendly gathering. Grab a cup of coffee at Narrative Coffee Roasters and check out the cars 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Parking is first come, first serve. No registration is required. Spectators urged to park in the parking garage. For updates visit here. Information: mercatoshops.com or 866-900-6699.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

NOVEMBER

Music Fest in Historic ECity

Kick off the winter season with an outdoor Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6, where history is the theme. Favorite Florida performers will entertain us at the historic Rod & Gun Club in historic Everglades City to raise money to renovate the historic Bank of Everglades Building. The line-up of musicians includes Cottondale Swamp, Raiford Starke, Fiddlin' J.Robert, Val Wisecracker & Zip Robertson, The Florida Boys, Marie Nofsinger, and more who are all donating their time and talents to the SaveBOE fund in this remote rural little City. The event starts at noon but get there early to browse the Arts & Crafts booths and examine the items that will be auctioned during the afternoon. Admission is $50 for a reserved seat, $40 for a car full of people, or $20 for a bike/pedestrian. To book your places, see www.SaveBOE.com or phone Marya at 239-695-2905 for info.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: K-Rico, yes it is!

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.