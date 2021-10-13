Briefs: News from Historical Society, Centennial Bank, Kiwanis and Rotary

Staff

Community Foundation of Collier County awards grant to Marco Island Historical Society

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) has received two grants from the Community Foundation of Collier County. These grants will provide the production of the first MIHS Annual Report and to assist with operating expenses.

According to MIHS CEO Pat Rutledge, “The Marco Island Historical Society is committed to preserving and presenting the unique and fascinating history of Marco Island for generations to come. The support of the Community Foundation of Collier County helps to assure that Marco Island residents and visitors to the Marco Island Historical Museum will continue to experience award-winning exhibits and programs. We are deeply grateful for this support.”

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

Centennial Bank: Marco Island Branch relocates

The Centennial Bank Marco Island branch, formerly currently located at 615 E. Elkcam Circle, recently relocated to 690 Bald Eagle Drive.

Centennial Bank, a Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) company, is a full-service financial institution with branches in Florida, Arkansas, Alabama and New York and $15 Billion in total assets. For more information, please visit www.my100bank.com. Centennial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Rachel Schenk is branch manager of Centennial Bank Marco Island.

Centennial Bank Marco Island officials say they were seeking a slightly smaller space better suited for its operating needs, while remaining easily accessible to customers.

The new branch will be available for walk-ins and in-person meetings during its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. This location also features an Interactive Teller Machine during extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a video teller available to assist in making deposits, withdrawals, account transfers, loan payments, check cashing, ordering checks and more.

To contact this branch, please call 239-259-1461.

Steve Lampar Joins the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime welcomes Steve Lampar as the newest. Lampar shared that ever since he was a kid, he has wanted to help people. Steve moved to Florida two years ago and his goals have expanded to wanting to “change the world, one person at a time.”

His professional background includes sales and coaching and his volunteer work was with Make-A-Wish Foundation. He is a participant in this year’s Leadership Marco to fast track learning everything about Marco Island to prepare for leadership positions in the community.

Lampar is currently the development director for the YMCA of South Collier and Greater Naples YMCA.

On his personal wish list of goals are to learn to scuba dive, run a 5 K and join Rotary. Well, you just achieved one of those goals, Steve, and we are thrilled to welcome you into our Rotary family where you can “change the world, one person at a time.”

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime please contact linda@marcorealtysource.com, 239-777-9200.

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island re-energized

On Oct. 7, the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island was re-energized, both by the installation of new leadership and the pinning of five brand new members.

This group, like many civic groups across the country, suffered losses due to COVID and the well-deserved retirement/resignation of many of the club’s initial founders, which occurred some thirty plus years ago. It is challenging for any group to survive the loss of those individuals who provided the foundational structures of its being, but a feisty group committed to the Kiwanis mission of “changing the world, one child at a time,” declared at this Installation Dinner / Meeting, held at the beautiful Cape Marco Tennis Club, not only that they will they continue, but that they intend to thrive in the coming years.

The new leadership installed by visiting Kiwanis Lt. Governor, Billy Ricigliano (Mr. Kiwanis) on Thursday are Kathleen Reynolds, president; Lucky Lang, past president and treasurer; Cindy Crane, secretary, Melanie Boyd, member; Brian Hauser, member and Marie Lynn McChesney, member.

Ricigliano, talked about the upcoming Florida Convention to be held in Naples this year and the importance of "Priority One" that addresses the needs of children aged birth to five. He also inducted the following five new members: Ed Crane, Randle Grossman, Ilya Langley, Mila Langley, and Cathy Mendygraw.

Mr. Ricigliano also noted the energetic presence of youth with the attendance of the Key Club officers from Marco Island Academy, accompanied by their dynamic and supportive faculty leaders, Michael Butler and Lori Galiana. Key Clubbers have played a significant role in many Kiwanis activities, and hope this year to work with the organization again hold a 5K Run.

Everyone is welcome to join the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island and become involved in both the many fun and social activities the club undertakes. Contact Cindy Crane at 239-784-8294 for further information and an application.