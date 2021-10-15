3 To Do: 'Clue,' Halloween and more

Staff

1. Get a ‘Clue’ at Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Remember the board game Clue? Now you can see it on stage. “Clue: On Stage“ is at 7 p.m., Oct. 15-16, 29-30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 30-31 at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs.

Based on the 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the Hasbro board game, Clue is a farce-meets-murder mystery at a remote mansion, featuring six mysterious guests. Cost: $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. Halloween at Marco Island Center for the Arts

Children’s Halloween program begins at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 101 Winterberry Drive.

Children can make trick or treat bags between 9:30-10 a.m. followed by age appropriate ghost stories. Ages 9-13 – “Top Ten Ghostly Legends”; ages 5-8, fun ghost stories, with Martha Horror (aka Gina Sisbarro) of Marco Mystery and History Ghost Tours.

Cost: $5. Register at marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

3. Vicki Barbolak at Off the Hook

Former “America’s Got Talent” finalist Vicki Barbolak brings her “The Trailer Nasty Tour” to Off The Hook Comedy Club this weekend.

Through Oct. 17 she’s at the club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14; 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

