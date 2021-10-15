‘Abstraction & Expressionism’: New exhibition at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Staff

The latest exhibit at the Marco Island Center for the Arts is “Abstraction and Expressionism,” featuring the work of four artists from different mediums.

Artists include Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou and Gary Armstrong, who explore abstraction and expressionism through different color palettes, textures, and variety of interpretations.

Media includes carved bamboo, textile, clay, canvas, and paper. The varied mediums depict shapes, colors and forms to achieve an artistic effect and subjective emotions.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Gourds galore, Halloween events, more

“This exhibition was designed to engage viewers in art that conveys emotion and meaning through means that is not directly representational,” according to a provided description.

This month the La Petite Galerie features the work of photographer Paul McDermott. The artist’s work is “intended to bring people’s attention away from their thoughts and to connect them with a unique moment.

More:3 To Do: 'Clue,' Halloween and more

“Each of McDermott’s images brings awareness to the time and space continuum and creates an emotional response,” according to a provided description. “Your attention will be captured by what you have not seen; a nuanced detail or place unknown.”

McDermott depicts the art of the human experience through observation and interaction with the world. “His photography captures simple yet profound moments that leaves the viewer feeling as if they have been transported to the space themselves.”

“Abstraction and Expressionism” will be in the Lauritzen and Rush Gallery from Oct. 11 through November 23, 2021 with a receptions at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 9. Reserve your place by calling 239-394-4221.

La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – Fresh air, ‘Drunken’ shrimp and more