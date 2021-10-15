SWFLA To Do List: Gourds galore, Halloween events, more

Staff

OCTOBER

Gourds galore

North Naples Church Pumpkin Patch runs through Sunday, Oct. 31, at the church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Pumpkins of all sizes, corn stalks, and gourds will be available for purchase. For more, 239-593-7600 or nnchurch.org.

STARability Foundation’s Fourth Annual 3K Fun Run, Walk & Roll

Family-friendly event is an inclusive event for all ages and abilities, Saturday, Oct. 16, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd., Naples. Day-of registration begins at 7 a.m. and the event begins at 8 a.m. Pre-event registration strongly encouraged. Registration fees are $30 for adults, and children 12 and younger are free. Register at https://starability.org/3k/.

Gulfshore Cabaret

At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 5 and 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Norris Community Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Julia Murney, who played Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway, with master of ceremonies John McDaniel, a Grammy and Emmy winning music director, composer, and conductor who worked on Broadway shows “Catch Me If You Can,” “Grease.” Cost: $38. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

‘Love in All Forms — Selections from the Art Collection of Patty and Jay Baker’

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 16-May 15. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Works from the singular collection of collectors and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker including selections from Monet to Henry Moore. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

‘Hansel and Gretel’

At 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Wang Opera Center, 2408 Linwood Ave., Naples. Timeless tale of quick-witted children and a clever witch, with rich music for a adults and a colorful fairy tale for kids. A collaboration between the Bower School of Music and Art at FGCU and Opera Naples. $18-$63. operanaples.org or 239-963-9050.

Octet and Nonet

At 3 p.m., Oct. 17 and Oct. 19. Daniels Pavilion, Daniels Pavilion, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Sypert Salon Series features members of the Naples Philharmonic performing Spohr’s Nonet, a work for nine instruments, and Gade’s Octet, a work for eight instruments. Cost: $55. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Talkin’ baseball

Opening this Sunday, “Baseball Heroes —Works from the Jay H. Baker Collection” features a treasure of history from the national pastime. It’s open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon–4 p.m. Sundays, from Oct. 16 through May 15 at The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Objects and original documents from Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter and more. By timed reservation only $10; military or student with ID, $5; ages 17 and younger, free. artisnaples.orghttps://www.artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Cam Bertrand at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Oct. 21-22 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples International Film Festival

Various times Oct. 21-24. Opening night, two al fresco screenings, closing awards ceremony with “Back to the Future” plus live soundtrack all at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd. Other films and panel discussions at Silverspot Cinema, Mercato shopping center. Sixty-seven independent films, with audience choice awards, discussions with filmmakers. Information, tickets via artisnaples.org.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

At 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Center for Performing Arts, Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs. Just in time for costume season, a screening of the cult classic. Includes bag of “essential” Rocky Horror viewing items. Come dressed in costume a la Rocky Horror and receive a raffle ticket to win Rocky Horror prizes. $15. artcenterbonita.org. Information at 239- 495-8989.

Casting Crowns perform

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $30.50, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Rally for Good and Exotic Car Show

At 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Salvation Army, 1472 Airport-Pulling Road S., Naples. Featuring Big Bad Wolves band, food trucks, bounce house, a car parade with police motorcycle escort and more. Benefits the Fran Cohen Youth Center. $10 admission. Tickets, car entry information at Salvationarmyflorida.org/naples/.

Semi Annual Flea Market

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 570 Park Street in the Naples Woman’s Club building. Free admission. Information: FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Kevin Nealon at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Oct. 23-24 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $32.50 general admission, plus a fee. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Hallowine

From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, Naples. The Naples Gulf Shore Rotary Club's annual Hallowine Wine Walk through Mercato. Enjoy a spooky evening filled with delicious food & wine from select Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, raffle drawings & a photo booth. Plus you get to take home a commemorative wine glass. Pre-event ticket price: $60 per person or buy 4 for $200; event day ticket prices: $75 per person at the door. Buy tickets at mercatowinewalk.com.

Jason Aldean performs

At 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $74.25, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Josh Wolf at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Oct. 28-30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Exclusive tour of Everglades Bank

What’s upstairs? Visitors to Everglades City have probably seen the old Bank Building and might even have taken a peek inside if someone was working there. Now there is a chance to explore the whole historic edifice on Saturday, Oct. 30, when the owners are offering an Exclusive Tour. It will be a gala occasion on Halloween weekend and limited to only 10 people. For information, phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

Koreshan State Park Trunk or Treat

Local businesses and organizations hand out treats to the kids and offer various games. Plus street food, arts, crafts, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Free with park admission of $4-$5 per vehicle. Koreshan State Historic Site, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Information: 239-992-0311 or floridastateparks.org/park/Koreshan.

Fall Fest

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 30. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd N., Naples, FL 34117. Venture Church Naples and Paradise Coast Sports Complex have organized a free family event with activities, food trucks, inflatables, trick or treating for the kids and much more. There will be a special gift for all kids who come in costume. Visit naplesfallfest.com to register.

Halloween on 5th Spooktacular

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, on Park Street at Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples. Family fun events including live music, street dancing, costume contest, games, and more. 239-692-8436 and fifthavenuesouth.com.

WonderWeen

From 10 a.m.-noon, Oct. 31, trick or treat at The Wonder Gardens, 27180 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Children can explore botanical gardens and interact with more than 300 rescued, rehabilitated and non-releasable birds and reptiles while visiting “Gator Sweet Tooth” trick or treat stations throughout. Also, a WonderWeen Scavenger hunt and Tic Tac Toe, a pumpkin toss and an educational boneyard with fossils will be offered. Free for Bonita Springs residents and Wond. Costumes are optional but encouraged, and the event is also free to the 1,200 Wonder Gardens members. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Information: wondergardens.org or 239-992-2591.

ONGOING

Abstraction and Expressionism

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong. All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2. Gallery reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

‘Boeing Boeing’

At 7:30 p.m. weeknights, 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays now through Oct. 28. Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' production of the '60s farce of a man who woos three international flight attendants on layovers separately in his Paris flat. And then one day their flights all converge on Paris at once. $42. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

Bonita Springs-Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Open to all area women! Enjoy a program, lunch and guest speaker. Location, time and detail can be found on our website: cwcflorida.org. Reserve 10 days in advance by calling Jan: 815-545-5056.

‘The Art of Stickwork’

Now through Jan. 9. Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Photographs and original sketches of sculptor Patrick Dougherty's one-of-a-kind interactive sculptures, woven from tree saplings, enhanced with multimedia displays preceding an installation to be built on the Caribbean Garden lawn. Garden admission. Cost: $20, ages 4-17. Cost: $10. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

Call to artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) will be hosting two juried outdoor art shows at the award-winning Marco Island Historical Museum this coming season, including Saturday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, March 26. We are looking for artists who create ceramics, sculptures, paintings, collages, batik, glass art, fabric art, and other types of creative art. Tents are optional. This is a fun and easy art show with a reasonable fee! Contact our President Karen Swanker (239-642-3673) or Carolyn Burger (239-389-0280) to get more information or you can go to our website, MarcoIslandFoundation.org.

Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns. Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

Home Grown Talent

From 6-9 p.m., Monday nights at Seed to Table, 4835 Immokalee Road, Naples. Three hometown musicians will perform a full set of music or dance. Those attending choose their favorite and vote. Monday, Sept. 27, is start of the semifinals. oakesfarms.com/services/retail-stores/seed-to-table-market/.

Third Street South Famers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday. Parking lot behind Tommy Bahama off Third Street South in Old Naples; Entry is from 13th Avenue South. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Mailboxes of Marco calendar project

Second Annual “Art is Everywhere” Mailboxes of Marco calendar is soliciting art from mailbox owners on Marco Island. Submit a high resolution jpeg of the mailbox and a completed waiver, found on the Marco Island Center for the Arts webpage under the About menu. Email to info@marcoislandart.org.

Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the opening of a new exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM), “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards.” The exhibit is open to the public through Jan. 22. “Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards” captures the history of Marco Island as it parallels the evolution of postcards since the early 1900s. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit themihs.org or call 239-642-1440.

The Naples Art Private Collection

Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays-Fridays through Oct. 31. The local art organization is showing some of the more than 250 works of art it has amassed since its founding. These range from local works to pieces from artists such as Purvis Young and James Rosenquist and were either donated by artists or supporters engaged with the organization’s educational mission. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

‘Rediscover Rookery Bay’

Friends of Rookery Bay is presenting a “Rediscover Rookery Bay” art exhibit now through Oct. 29 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The show features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill and Dora Knuteson. Most of the works are for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefitting Friends of Rookery Bay. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members, Association of Nature Center Administrators reciprocal program participants, and active and retired military personnel and their families. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

‘Cars and Coffee’

Every third Sunday of the month, Cars and Coffee at Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, Naples, draws an array of vehicles for an informal and friendly gathering. Grab a cup of coffee at Narrative Coffee Roasters and check out the cars 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Parking is first come, first serve. No registration is required. Spectators urged to park in the parking garage. For updates visit here. Information: mercatoshops.com or 866-900-6699.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

NOVEMBER

6th Annual Artisan Marketplace

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Naples Woman’s Club, 570 Park St., Naples. More than 18 artists with jewelry, art, accessories, food, ceramics and more. A “Think Outside the Box,” a special group of original works of art, will be offered through a silent auction table. Free admission. An artisan cocktail party with appetizers and private show tour is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5; reservations, $50, at Napleswomansclub.org, and includes a donation to the NWC Scholarship Fund.

Legends Concert Series

Begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, East Naples. Tribute musicians will perform to benefit fallen officers and first responders. Tickets from $20 to $50 available at legendsconcertseries.com.

Music Fest in Historic ECity

Kick off the winter season with an outdoor Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6, where history is the theme. Favorite Florida performers will entertain us at the historic Rod & Gun Club in historic Everglades City to raise money to renovate the historic Bank of Everglades Building. The line-up of musicians includes Cottondale Swamp, Raiford Starke, Fiddlin' J.Robert, Val Wisecracker & Zip Robertson, The Florida Boys, Marie Nofsinger, and more who are all donating their time and talents to the SaveBOE fund in this remote rural little City. The event starts at noon but get there early to browse the Arts & Crafts booths and examine the items that will be auctioned during the afternoon. Admission is $50 for a reserved seat, $40 for a car full of people, or $20 for a bike/pedestrian. To book your places, see www.SaveBOE.com or phone Marya at 239-695-2905 for info.

A Joyful Celebration

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd., Naples. A local mass gospel choir; concert pianist Tamra Richardt; Kevin Mauldin, principal bassist, Naples Philharmonic; vocalists Christi Cole, Amy Bright and Bill Barnett; author, pastor and storyteller Bob Petterson; Jeff Faux, musician and conductor; violinist Jeff Leigh, more. Proceeds to Storytellers Creative Arts, working with mental health groups, children, outreach programs with arts therapy. Freewill donation. Ticket required at scanaples.org; information at 239-287-7331.

Get Involved Collier! Volunteer Expo

From 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Coastland Center, 1900 U.S. 41 N., Naples. Over 50 non-profit and government agencies in Collier County seeking board or committee members, or general volunteer needs will have exhibitor tables. Visitors can learn about their needs and missions, and possibly find one they may be interested in working with. Lead sponsor is Leadership Collier Foundation. Free, but registration is requested at napleschamber.org/events.

