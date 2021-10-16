Social Scene: Just Friends - Pretty in pink

Submitted

10.13.21

The Marco Island Yacht Club was a sea of pink at the Just Friends luncheon. The theme was breast cancer awareness and the members were pretty in pink.

Guest speaker was Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano who shared her journey with breast cancer and also talked about police policies on Marco Island. Three birthday ladies received roses and many door prizes were awarded.

Just Friends president Janet Dicken's theme this year is Kindness is the key to Friendship.