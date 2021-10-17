Marco Island celebrates Florida City Government Week

Staff

Marco Island will be celebrating Florida City Government Week this week. Florida City Government Week is a time for the city to engage citizens in the work of municipal government; specifically, the city of Marco Island will focus on volunteers who contribute to the institution of local government by serving on advisory boards and committees.

These volunteers devote their time to ensure government decision making is enhanced through increased public participation. The city has six volunteer-led advisory committees and one planning board.

Members of the board and advisory committees include Michael Cory, Bob Hughes, William Rogers, Elle Hunt, W. Mike Hogan, P. Andy Marascio, Michael Carr, Elizabeth Stephenson, Linda Ryan, Nathaniel O’Donnell, Jim Scarpa, Lindsay Boehner, Robert Eastman, Patricia Barber, Shelli Connelly, Maria Tobin, Mary Beth Cummings, James Eby, Dustin Nesmith, David Leaser, Kenneth Kramer, Al Musico, Victor Ordija, Sally Boyce, Phil Kostelnik, Scott Shook, Sam Spina, Bob Phelan, Jim Seegers, Matt Walthour, Carlos Portu, Allyson Richards, Adrian Conner, David Shagott, Doug Kelly, Dawn Kuhn, Dolores Siegel, Nanette Finkle, Jason Bailey, Dave Vergo, Larry Honig, Geoff Fahringer, Nanette Rivera, David Crain, Martin Winter, Steve Sokol, Eugene Wordehoff, Bill Trotter, Phillip Thompson, and Michael Welty.

In addition to recognizing board and committee volunteers, the city is also planning a few fun activities including Coffee with a Cop at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 20, a neighborhood cleanup at 9 a.m., Oct. 21 at 807 E. Elkcam, and a pickleball competition from noon until 2 p.m., Oct. 22 at the Racquet Center.

Residents are welcome to join city employees at these events. For all city meetings and events scheduled in the month of October, visit the city website at cityofmarcoisland.com/calendar.

