LIFE

3 To Do: Film fest, Rocky Horror, more

Staff
"Back to the Future," the 1985 science fiction hit starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, closes out the film festival with a live music from the Naples Philharmonic behind it.

1. Naples International Film Festival

Various times Oct. 21-24.

Opening night, two al fresco screenings, closing awards ceremony with “Back to the Future” plus live soundtrack all at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd.

The Naples International Film Festival 2020 gatherings were outdoor events in the Norris Garden, and al fresco films will be featured this year, too.

Other films and panel discussions at Silverspot Cinema, Mercato shopping center. Sixty-seven independent films, with audience choice awards, discussions with filmmakers.

Information, tickets via artisnaples.org.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Boeing Boeing,’ Halloween on 5th, more

2. ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

At 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Center for Performing Arts, Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road SE, Bonita Springs.

Just in time for costume season, a screening of the cult classic. Includes bag of “essential” Rocky Horror viewing items. Come dressed in costume a la Rocky Horror and receive a raffle ticket to win Rocky Horror prizes. $15. .

Information, visit  artcenterbonita.org or 239- 495-8989.

3. Abstraction and expressionism

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

The latest exhibit at the Marco Island Center for the Arts is “Abstraction and Expressionism,” featuring the work of four artists from different mediums. Above, Dani Papanikolaou.

Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong. 

All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2. Gallery reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – Fresh air, ‘Drunken’ shrimp and more