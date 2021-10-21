The Marco Players Presents ‘Good People’

By Linda Ickes

Special to the Eagle

“Good People,” a tough and tender play about the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out of this blue-collar Irish neighborhood and those who find themselves left behind.

Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire pays his respects to his old South Boston neighborhood with scrappy characters who have tremendous appeal, and the moral dilemma they grapple with—is it strength of character or just a few lucky breaks that determines a person’s fate?

The cast includes Carol Comeaux (Margaret), Jay Carmona (Stevie), Marilyn Schweitzer (Dottie), Rose Curreri (Jean), Matt Flynn (Mike) and Alicia Schwartz (Kate).

“Southie characters have tough lives and survive through self-deprecating humor, strength and camaraderie while those better educated and financially well off can't relate to their struggles or how they manage to survive on so little,” said Director Bonnie Knapp. “So, fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a bumpy ride full of ups and downs as this extremely talented cast shows us just how to identify the real Good People in our lives.”

Additionally, the theater gallery wall will display the works of featured artist Cynthia Streit Mazzaferro, an award-winning fine artist. Enjoy a preview of Cynthia’s work by visiting her at streitgallery.com or facebook.com/StreitGallery

“Good People” is on stage Oct. 27 through Nov. 14, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

