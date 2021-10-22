3 To Do: Boo at the Zoo, more

Staff

1. Boo at the Zoo

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Oct. 22-24 at Naples Zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road.

Trick-or-treat trail, education station, games, costume contest, and prizes each day.

Free admission for children in costume. Information: 239-262-5409 or napleszoo.org/boo.

More:SWFLA To Do List: Naples International Film Festival, more

2. 'Abstraction and Expressionism'

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong.

All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2. Gallery reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

3. Kevin Nealon at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Oct. 23-24 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $32.50 general admission, plus a fee.

At 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Island Chicken, Jersey Mike’s open their doors