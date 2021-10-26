3 To Do: Marco Players presents ‘Good People,’ more

Staff

1. Marco Players presents ‘Good People’

“Good People,” a tough and tender play about the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out of this blue-collar Irish neighborhood and those who find themselves left behind.

Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire pays his respects to his old South Boston neighborhood with scrappy characters who have tremendous appeal, and the moral dilemma they grapple with—is it strength of character or just a few lucky breaks that determines a person’s fate?

“Good People” is on stage Oct. 27 through Nov. 14, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. On display now: Needles & Pins

From 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Jan. 1. Estero Historical Society, Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

The exhibit contains a variety of historic pieces ranging from an 1869 crazy quilt to a range of needlepoint and cross stitch pieces, and even historic wedding gowns.

Private tours by appointment for up to six people also can be reserved in advance by calling 239-272-1911. Free; donations accepted.

3. Hallowine at Mercato

From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, Naples. The Naples Gulf Shore Rotary Club's annual Hallowine Wine Walk through Mercato.

Enjoy a spooky evening filled with delicious food and wine from select Mercato restaurants, a costume contest, raffle drawings & a photo booth. Plus you get to take home a commemorative wine glass.

Pre-event ticket price: $60 per person or buy 4 for $200; event day ticket prices: $75 per person at the door. Buy tickets at mercatowinewalk.com.

