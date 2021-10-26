Calusa Garden Club workshops on orchids and floral design

Sara Wolf

Special to the Eagle

Members of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island met on Oct. 18 for workshops on floral design and cultivation of orchids. The Garden Club’s three primary focus areas are protecting the environment, gardening education, and floral design instruction. Workshops on these three areas are presented monthly throughout the year to educate members about various aspects of these disciplines and goals.

Lindy Kowalczyk, a club member who is a certified floral design instructor and local Marco Island artist, presented a workshop on grouped mass designs, both traditional and creative. Grouped mass floral designs use multiple blooms of the same flower bunched, or massed, together, and then arranged in a design with other massed groups of blooms of a single flower, to create an artistic result.

The photos show Sue Oldershaw, Dorrie Madonna and Terri Pike with their creative grouped mass floral designs.

On the same day, Garden Club members met at Linda Schwoeppe’s home for a workshop on orchid cultivation. Schwoeppe is the Horticulture Chairman for the club, and she is a master grower of orchids, with many exotic varieties of orchids that she cares for, divides and displays. Schwoeppe presented the principles of caring for orchids that included light requirements, water requirements, planting media that works best for orchids, and even how to mount orchids on trees. Members who attended were Marianne Foley, Susan Neustadt, Dorrie Madonna, Joan Husband, Annette Kuhn, Claudia Bruni, Eva Kubinsky, Laura Furlong, Monna Hormel, Linda Ariel, and Jenn Ferrier.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.