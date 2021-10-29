3 To Do: Stone Crab fest, trunk or treat, more

Staff

1. Stone Crab Festival

Nothing says fall in Naples than stone crabs. And it's time to celebrate our favorite crustacean than at the 12th annual Stone Crab Festival through Sunday, Oct. 31 at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples.

Savor music, arts and craft vendors and of course stone crabs. Free admission.

More at stonecrabfestival.com.

2. Live music at Ben Allen’s

Head to Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub in East Naples this weekend to enjoy a variety of music.

There's the reggae/rock music of Hat Trick at 8-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; the classic rock sound of Old 41 Band from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; or country singer Ralph Curtis from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Ben Allen's is at 12655 Tamiami Trail E. Information: benallensbackyard.com or 239-304-9552.

3. Saturday: Trunk or Treat

Take the kids out for some fun during Halloween Trunk or Treat and movie night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples.

Free admission for all to the trunk or treat. $2 per person for those that want to stay for the movie.

Information: 239-213-3020 or klee@naplesgov.com.

