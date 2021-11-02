3 To Do: Artisan Marketplace, Legends concert, more

Staff

1. 6th Annual Artisan Marketplace

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Naples Woman’s Club, 570 Park St., Naples. More than 18 artists with jewelry, art, accessories, food, ceramics and more.

A “Think Outside the Box,” a special group of original works of art, will be offered through a silent auction table. Free admission.

An artisan cocktail party with appetizers and private show tour is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5; reservations, $50, at Napleswomansclub.org, and includes a donation to the NWC Scholarship Fund.

2. Legends Concert Series

Begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, East Naples. Tribute musicians will perform to benefit fallen officers and first responders. Tickets from $20 to $50 available at legendsconcertseries.com.

3. Marco Players presents ‘Good People’

“Good People,” a tough and tender play about the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out of this blue-collar Irish neighborhood and those who find themselves left behind.

Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire pays his respects to his old South Boston neighborhood with scrappy characters who have tremendous appeal, and the moral dilemma they grapple with—is it strength of character or just a few lucky breaks that determines a person’s fate?

“Good People” is on stage now through Nov. 14, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.