LIFE

3 To Do: Artisan Marketplace, Legends concert, more

Staff
Hunter Nall works on his piece for the Naples Woman’s Club's “out of the box" local artist challenge at Whitman Lighting Design in Naples, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

1. 6th Annual Artisan Marketplace

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Naples Woman’s Club, 570 Park St., Naples. More than 18 artists with jewelry, art, accessories, food, ceramics and more.

A “Think Outside the Box,” a special group of original works of art, will be offered through a silent auction table. Free admission.

An artisan cocktail party with appetizers and private show tour is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5; reservations, $50, at Napleswomansclub.org, and includes a donation to the NWC Scholarship Fund.

2. Legends Concert Series

Begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, East Naples. Tribute musicians will perform to benefit fallen officers and first responders. Tickets from $20 to $50 available at legendsconcertseries.com. 

3. Marco Players presents ‘Good People’

“Good People,” a tough and tender play about the insurmountable class divide between those who make it out of this blue-collar Irish neighborhood and those who find themselves left behind. 

Carol Comeaux, Matt Flynn and Alicia Schwartz in a scene from "Good People.

Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire pays his respects to his old South Boston neighborhood with scrappy characters who have tremendous appeal, and the moral dilemma they grapple with—is it strength of character or just a few lucky breaks that determines a person’s fate?

“Good People” is on stage now through Nov. 14, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.  Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $39.50 or $34 each with the purchase of a theater membership. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270. 