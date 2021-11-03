Social Scene: Newcomers celebrate Halloween at October luncheon

Doreen Herriman

Special to the Eagle

The Newcomers members had so much fun preparing costumes and dressing up for the October Halloween luncheon. They groups were very creative in their ideas and the makeup and outfits they put together were truly amazing.

We had Blind Flamingos, Barbie dolls, Day of the Dead, Mexican Train, Geisha Girls, Pals in Paradise, Tiki Bar, Marco Witches and Cruella and the 101 Dalmatian’s. We were in awe as each group paraded by the group and the judges.

We are very thankful for the three Hideaway employees, who took time out of their day to determine the winner of the Best, Funniest and Most Creative Costume. With great anticipation the following groups were announced as winners in the three categories: Best Costume: Beach Babes Barbie Dolls Costume; Funniest: Sea Gals Blind Flamingos Costume; Most Creative: Gulf Girls Cruella Deville and the 101 Dalmatian’s Costume. Thanks again judges for your time. I am sure it was difficult to choose the winner, as each group had great themes and wonderful costumes.

After a tasty lunch and all of the Halloween fun, the luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

Mini group news

Just for Fun Golf mini group provides a monthly golf outing at a local course. The group plays 18 holes and individual scores are kept. Golfers of all levels are invited to participate in this non-competitive, just for fun group. This is just one of the many mini groups available.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. (Note on the subject line Attention: Membership Chairs). Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon.