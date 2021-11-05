3 To Do: Art, art in the park, more

Staff

1. Abstraction and Expressionism

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Nov. 23. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Work of four artists of different mediums — Nancy Norman, Cheryl Costley, Dani Papanikolaou, and Gary Armstrong.

All explore abstraction and expressionism through color palettes, textures, mediums and interpretations. La Petite will feature the work of Paul McDermott through Nov. 2. Gallery reception 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

2. Art in The Park

Art fair season has arrived. Art in The Park — which organizers call Naples' oldest outdoor art show — is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on Park Street, just off of Fifth Avenue South, features juried members of Naples Art.

More at NaplesArt.org or 239-262-6517.

3. Dexter Kennedy at the Pipe Organ

At 4 p.m Sunday, Nov. 7. Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church, 553 Galleon Drive, Naples.

Dexter “Tripp” Kennedy, the new director of music at the church, introduces himself with a concert at its Casavant pipe organ that includes Bach's famous Passaglia and Fugue in C minor. He is the 2014 winner of the Grand Prix d' interpretation at the Chartres International Organ Competition. Free.

Information: 239-262-6581.

