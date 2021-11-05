Garden Club members practice arrangements for the Nov. 23 sale

Sara Wolf

Special to the Eagle

Members of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island met in small groups to work on their floral design skills in preparation for the Plant and Thanksgiving Arrangement Sale to be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, outdoors in the Marco Lutheran Church parking lot.

The items for the sale with a “wow” factor will be lush, live flower arrangements for Thanksgiving. Some will be presented in pumpkin containers and some will be presented in other elegant fall containers.

Photos of some of the floral designs made by members as they practiced include Lindy Kowalczyk and Jenn Ferrier working on a design, a fall design in a cream-colored faux pumpkin made by Susan Neustadt, a Thanksgiving centerpiece in an orange faux pumpkin by Jackie Purvis, and a beautiful tall flower arrangement with fall colors by Marianne Foley.

More:Calusa Garden Club workshops on orchids and floral design

The Plant and Thanksgiving Arrangement sale will also offer beautiful indoor and outdoor plants, including some trees, banana plants, and unusual bromeliads. Charlette Roman, a friend of Calusa Garden Club, will sell cuttings from a variety of her prize-winning orchids, and members have also prepared easy to care for succulent gardens that can be part of a home décor indoors or outdoors. Members have also donated some unusual flower vases and arrangement containers.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

More:Best of October: The top things we ate in SWFLA