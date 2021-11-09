3 To Do: Veterans Day ceremonies across SWFLA

Staff

1. Bonita Springs Veterans Day

The City of Bonita Springs and the Veterans Advisory Committee invite the public to attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Nov. 11, at Riverside Park in Downtown Bonita Springs (10450 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs).

Guest speaker will be Specialist Five James C. McCloughan. The ceremony will also include traditional commemorations such as the Aisle of Flags, 21-gun salute, posting of the Colors, presentation of the Blue/Gold Star Banners, and musical tributes.

For information, call 239-949-6262 or visit the City Hall website located at http://cityofbonitasprings.org/.

2. Marco Island Veterans Day

Marco Island’s American Legion Post 404 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Marco Island Lutheran Church at 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island at 11 a.m., Nov. 11 to honor all veterans of America’s Armed Forces.

All are welcome to participate in this celebration of our brave men and women past and present who willing served to defend our freedoms. The ceremony will be held in the Lutheran Church sanctuary which has a capacity for 400.

Seating will be on a first come basis with Veterans having priority. The ceremony will include a presentation on the Tomb of the unknown Soldier by Post Chaplin Bill Duncan as well as a flag ceremony and music. Lee Rubenstein, Post 404 Commander, will be the Master of Ceremony (MC).

3. Naples Veterans Day

At 10 a.m., with preludes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples.

Dedication of the “Missing Man” chair at the park with POW-MIA logo; music by Pine Ridge Middle School Symphonic Band, drill team demonstration by Barron Collier High JROTC and Steve Smith vocal; welcome, invocation and address by Lt. Col. Chris Walters, USMC (Ret.), a 25-year Marine Corps veteran with multiple Middle East deployments; laying of wreaths; 21 bell tolls; and flyover by USAF Major Jessica Stearns in a 1945 Piper L4/J3.

Visitors are asked to bring seating.