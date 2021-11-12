3 To Do: A holiday bazaar, WolfStock, more

Staff

1. 12th Annual Goodland Holiday Bazaar

The Goodland Civic Association announces the 12th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, at picturesque MarGood Harbor Park in the Village of Goodland.

The Bazaar promises fine art, unique crafts, holiday gifts, fun food, and a team of volunteer golf-cart drivers ferrying folks around Village venues. The venue, MarGood Harbor Park, holds well-documented historic and environmental significance. Today native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a charming harbor-front. The park also features a museum/interpretive center, 2 open-air pavilions, and kayak launch.

For more information contact Tara O’Neill, 239-330-7543, taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. Bryan Callen at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through Nov. 14 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday Nov. 11; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. WolfStock is Saturday

Annual event is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, for Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center is at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples.

Enjoy music of tribute band The U.S. Stones, while savoring local craft breweries and a wide selection of food trucks.

Visit ShyWolfSanctuary.org/WolfStock2021 for more.

