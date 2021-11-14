Calusa Garden Club plants ready for Nov. 23 sale

Submitted

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members have cultivated over 100 beautiful plants for their plant sale to the public from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 23 at Marco Lutheran Church parking lot, 525 N. Collier Boulevard.

In addition to plants for your home, lanai or garden, Friend of Calusa Charlette Roman will join the sale by offering a large variety of beautiful orchids. Among the plants offered for sale is a fantastic young Bridal Veil tree donated by Bryan Hauser, plus several plumeria (frangipani) trees, banana plants and lovely specimens of bromeliads and sanseveria.

The photos show some of the plants that will be sold. Garden Club members prepared their plants by rooting cuttings or planting offshoots of their own personally cultivated (and pampered) plants from their homes, lanais and gardens. Club members Linda Schwoeppe and Susan Neustadt took these photos of some of the plants that will be offered for sale, and Charlette Roman took this photo of her 2-year old Bridal Veil tree in order to give us an idea of its mature size and shape.

Calusa Garden Club members also have planted over 25 succulent dish gardens and have designed beautiful Thanksgiving flower arrangements that will be sold. In addition, club members have collected and will sell an array of utilitarian and novelty pots for plants and attractive vases for flower arrangements. The club will also sell its Marco Island Gardening Guide, an easy-to-use foldout guide listing monthly tasks and tips for gardening in Southwest Florida.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.