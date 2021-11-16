3 To Do: Singin’ Christmas, more

Staff

1. Singin’ Christmas

Do you need a little Christmas spirit? Then you won’t want to miss this holiday show! The ITC cast is back with a special show to kick off the holiday season. Singin’ Christmas includes all your ITC favorites who continue to go above and beyond, while entertaining Marco Island audiences.

The cast will perform many classics with a few surprises that will have you laughing in your seat but will also warm your heart and get you ready for the holiday season. Singin' Christmas will be held at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W, Elkcam Circle, in the Fellowship Hall.

There will be four performances. Dates and times are 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, 19, 20, with an additional matinee performance at 2:30 on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at theateronmarco.com at the door prior to each show. We will be following the Church mask rules. Call the box office 239-394-0080 for additional ticket information.

Tickets, can be found at theateronmarco.com.

2. Why Kill Mr. Watson?

Over 100 years ago, a gang of local settlers shot and killed Edgar Watson at the Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee. Why did they do that? And, why did Peter Matthiessen write so many books about it?

You can find out at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, during an illustrated presentation by local author Marya Repko in the Lighthouse Club at Everglades Isle Motor Coach Resort, 803 Collier Avenue in historic Everglades City.

The talk is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation at their annual "Welcome-Back Historical Talk" and is free of charge but reservations are required. Space is limited so book your places by phoning Marya at 239-695-2905 or emailing her on ESHP@hotmail.com.

3. Dave Landau at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Nov. 19-20 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; and 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

